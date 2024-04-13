Two Precious Lives Lost In Accident Near Kalar Kahar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A passenger bus carrying 45 passengers met an accident near Kalar Kahar on Saturday in which two precious lives were lost and thirteen were severely injured.
According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to slippery roads from the rain.
A detailed investigation is currently underway.
Heavy contingent of Motorway police arrived at the scene to rescue passengers and shifted the injured to the trauma center Kalar Kahar for medical aid.
The bus was going to Fort Abbas (Multan) from Islamabad.
