Two prisoners injure in a clash at Sukkur central Jail

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Two prisoners were injured in a clash among the under-trial prisoners in the Central Jail Sukkur, told Jail officials on Wednesday.

According to authorities, a clash among the under-trial prisoners occurred in the jail that left two inmates, Hashim Narewal and Haneef Bhutto, injured.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, while the authorities successfully controlled the situation and registered an FIR of the incident.