Two Prisoners Involved In Petty Offenses Released

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar Saturday visited Central Jail Sahiwal and ordered for release of two prisoners involved in petty crimes, on personal surety bonds

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar Saturday visited Central Jail Sahiwal and ordered for release of two prisoners involved in petty crimes, on personal surety bonds.

Civil Judge Ijaz Ahmed and Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar were also present.

The judge also visited women's barrack, juvenile ward, hospital and kitchen, and praised the cleanliness and discipline in jail.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the prisoners and appreciated the efforts of the prison administration.

He paid tribute to the superintendent of the jail over excellent arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

