Two Private Housing Societies' Owners Booked Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:57 PM

Police have arrested the owners of two private housing societies who threatened dire consequences to each other on land dispute during the police inquiry here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested the owners of two private housing societies who threatened dire consequences to each other on land dispute during the police inquiry here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Naeem Ijaz and Tahir Aziz, owners of housing societies on Chakri Road were summoned for questioning in Superintendent of Police Office.

The inquiry was attended by SP Saddar Division Ziauddin Ahmed, AC Saddar, ASP Saddar Circle and other police officers.

During the inquiry into the land dispute, both sides threatened each other with dire consequences before the police and district administration officials. They were arrested due to fear of quarrel between them.

SP Saddar Division said that legal action would be taken against.

More Stories From Pakistan

