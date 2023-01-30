Two private member bills sail through Senate smoothly

As many as two private member bills including the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Monday sailed through Senate smoothly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as two private member bills including the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Monday sailed through Senate smoothly.

Both the bills were piloted by Senator Seemee Ezdi in the House as reported by the Standing Committee.

The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022 aimed at stopping individuals and factory owners from throwing any amount of untreated wet waste directly into the rivers.

Similarly, the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 aimed at providing powers to the academic council to prioritize practical learning, requiring all students to take part in some sort of internship experience. This will give students options to get experiential learning opportunity that offers an invaluable edge before they even graduate.