Two Private Members Bills Smoothly Sail Through Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The Senate on Monday passed two private member bills including the National Highway Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Both the bills were piloted by Senator Mohsin Aziz in the House. The National Highway Safety (Amendment) Bill is aimed at increasing in fine from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000 and one month imprisonment on driving under the influence of drugs and the penalty limit to be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and six months imprisonment on repeated violations.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021 says it has been observed in the recent past that the persons driving cars especially public transport are found under the influence of alcohol or drugs which seriously affects motor skills such as eye, hand and foot coordination.

Without crucial coordination skills, a person may be unable to avoid an impending harmful situation. Therefore it is proposed to increase the penalty.

Similarly, the Chairman Senate referred three private members bills including the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021) and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021 to the concerned standing committees for further deliberation.

Meanwhile, Senator Mohsin Aziz withdrew the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2021 as introduced on 31st May, 2021.

