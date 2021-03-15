Two private schools sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sammundari Faisal Sultan on Monday sealed two private schools for violating coronavirus lockdown.

The AC Sammundari during checking, found Allied School and Nafees Model School opened for educational activities near Faisalabad Bypass and Baggu Basti, respectively and sealed the premises of the schools.

He warned that not only school premises would be sealed but also cases would be got registeredagainst the school administration if school was found opened, a spokesman of the local administrationsaid on Monday.