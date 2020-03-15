Two private schools sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::The education department has sealed two private schools on the violation of government instructions regarding closure of educational institutions due to corona virus pandemic.

A spokesman of the education department said here on Sunday that CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking of educational institutions at Millat Road and found Alfa Grammar school and Angle School open despite the government instruction for closure of the schools up to April 05.

Therefore, the CEO Education and AC City sealed premises of both schools and further actionagainst their managers and owners is under progress.