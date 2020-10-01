UrduPoint.com
Two Pro-claimed Offenders Arrested

Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:23 PM

Two pro-claimed offenders arrested

Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders from different part of city, informed police spokesman here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders from different part of city, informed police spokesman here.

During course of action, Waris Khan police held proclaimed offender namely Faqeer Khan who was wanted by police.

Similarly, R.A bazaar police arrested Abdul Ghafar who was wanted by police in heinous crime.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished accordingly.

