Two Pro-claimed offenders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two pro-claimed offenders from different areas of the city, informed the police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Saddar Barooni police conducted a raid and arrested Ismail wanted by police from 2020.

Similarly, Chuntra police arrested Mudassar Khan, the notorious criminal wanted by police in case of kidnapping for ransom.He was wanted by the Chontra police from the year 2020.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding, such anti-social elements must be punished according to law.