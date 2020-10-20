Two pro-claimed offenders arrested during raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in Utility Store dacoity in the jurisdiction of Police Station Race Course, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in Utility Store dacoity in the jurisdiction of Police Station Race Course, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Race Course police held Proclaimed offender identified as Muddsar Abbas who was wanted by police involved in Utility Store dacoity in year 2013 in Race Course area.

Similalrly, Sadiqabad police station held proclaimed offender identified as Khalid Gull who shot dead a woman last year.

Police also recovered weapons from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation. Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and to enhance patrolling to thwart house and street robberies.