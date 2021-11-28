Two pro-claimed offenders arrested involved in cheque dishonor case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two pro-claimed offender on charges of cheque dishonor case from different areas, informed police spokesman.

Race course police during course of action, Naveed Hussain was arrested in cheque dishonor case.

Simialrly, New Town police held Amjad Elahi, a notorious criminal wanted in a cheque dishonor case.

Both the notorious criminals were wanted by Rawalpindi police from this year.

Divisional SPs said that operations against the notorious criminals and their facilitators should be continued.