UrduPoint.com

Two Pro Claimed Offenders Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Dilawar Khan, who was wanted by police from the year 2019 in theft case. Similarly, Newtown police held Riaz Ahmed wanted in cheque dishonor case.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

