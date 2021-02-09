Two pro-claimed offenders held during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race Course police held proclaimed offender identified as Arslan who was wanted by police since 2020 in cash snatching case.

Similarly, Pirwadhi police arrested Nadeem Khan for injuring a man during quarrel.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti- social elements must be punished according to law.