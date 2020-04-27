Two proclaimed offender among five outlaws arrested in Hangu

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police Monday arrested five accused including two proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation against anti-social elements

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police Monday arrested five accused including two proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation against anti-social elements.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dawaba Police Mujahid Hussain addressing a press conference said that operations were being conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Shahid Ahmed Khan.

He said that the Dawab police conducted successful raids on hideouts of outlaws at Narhab, Suro Khel and Torwari areas which led to arrest of five accused including two proclaimed offenders- Asghar Khan and Atta-ur-Rehman and a drugs dealer Abdul Saddiq.

He said that 750 gram hashish was also recovered from drug dealer.

SHO said that operation against anti-social elements continue to protect life and property of citizens and wipe out crimes from society.