Two proclaimed offender arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during an operation here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Shahzad who was involved in a case of torture and harassment of his ex-wife. Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Zameer who was wanted in the rickshaw theft case since 2020.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that strict action will continue against the criminals and their facilitators.

He said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunera Azfar under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' in Police Lines Headquarters to address the complaints of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.