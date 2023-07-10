Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Two proclaimed offender arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during an operation here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Shahzad who was involved in a case of torture and harassment of his ex-wife. Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Zameer who was wanted in the rickshaw theft case since 2020.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that strict action will continue against the criminals and their facilitators.

He said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunera Azfar under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' in Police Lines Headquarters to address the complaints of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Water level increases in Sutlej river after releas ..

Water level increases in Sutlej river after release by India

34 seconds ago
 Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassura ..

Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years - Trudea ..

35 seconds ago
 Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Kh ..

Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

37 seconds ago
 Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Again ..

Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use of Cluster Ammunition

38 seconds ago
 Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

1 hour ago
 Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulate ..

Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulates Nation

10 minutes ago
Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for dep ..

Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for department chairs of Pak varsitie ..

10 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 IT sector playing crucial role in driving economic ..

IT sector playing crucial role in driving economic growth: SBP Podcast

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

2 hours ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

2 hours ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 377 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 377 points

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan