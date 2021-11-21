UrduPoint.com

Two Proclaimed Offender Held During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offender from different localities, informed a police spokesman. Rata Amral police arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Owais and Jahanzeb who were involved in torturing a man namely Noor Muhammad.

Both the accused were wanted by police in a dispute case.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

