Two proclaimed offenders arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders belonging to a category involved in dozen of cases including murder and robbery registered with different police stations of the district.

Accused identified as Ghulam Rabbani alias Waseem caste Jutt Sindhu, r/o Multan and Ghulam Akbar alias Laloo, caste Gobraya, r/o DG Khan were traced on direction of DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

Talking to journalists, SHO of Khan Garh Police Station Inspector Javed Akhtar said criminals deserved for no concession and they would be dealt with iron hand and without discrimination.