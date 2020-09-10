UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:59 PM

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

Local police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders belonging to a category involved in dozen of cases including murder and robbery registered with different police stations of the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders belonging to a category involved in dozen of cases including murder and robbery registered with different police stations of the district.

Accused identified as Ghulam Rabbani alias Waseem caste Jutt Sindhu, r/o Multan and Ghulam Akbar alias Laloo, caste Gobraya, r/o DG Khan were traced on direction of DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

Talking to journalists, SHO of Khan Garh Police Station Inspector Javed Akhtar said criminals deserved for no concession and they would be dealt with iron hand and without discrimination.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Police Police Station Robbery Criminals

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boostin ..

1 minute ago

What policy makers, human rights activists say abo ..

27 minutes ago

Research shows Syrians in Turkey "here to stay" de ..

2 minutes ago

AC advises residents to move safer places due to ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan to realise Jinnah's dream of glorious P ..

2 minutes ago

Kolesnikova Requests Criminal Probe Into Attempt t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.