Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:03 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said Saddar Barooni Police arrested criminal Ismail, while Chuntra Police nabbed Mudassar Khan, wanted in a case kidnapping for ransom.