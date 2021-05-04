UrduPoint.com
Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:03 PM

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

The Rawalpindi Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

The Rawalpindi Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Saddar Barooni Police arrested criminal Ismail, while Chuntra Police nabbed Mudassar Khan, wanted in a case kidnapping for ransom.

