Two proclaimed offenders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Saddar Barooni Police arrested criminal Ismail, while Chuntra Police nabbed Mudassar Khan, wanted in a case kidnapping for ransom.