Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Published March 12, 2022





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders during crackdown from different areas here Saturday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police held Umair wanted in attempted murder case and injuring a man Wali Ullah on petty dispute in year 2020, informed police spokesman.

While in another operation, same police arrested Adnan, a notorious criminal wanted in a case of betrayal of trust from the year 2020.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police station adding that operations will continue against such criminals.

