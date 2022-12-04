Two proclaimed offenders arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from Uch Sharif who have been declared as category "A" offenders and were involved in heinous crimes.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, FIR was registered against proclaimed offenders identified as Jahanzeb and Sajjad.

They were allegedly involved in the heinous crime of robbery.

Acting on a tip-off, Uch Sharif police have arrested the proclaimed offenders and they have been shifted to the police station. Further probe was underway.