Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Two proclaimed offenders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including wanted in murder case here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Mandra police arrested Aqeel Ahmed who had shot and killed a woman named Azra due to old enmity with his partner.

The case was registered in October this year.

However, the other accomplice wanted in case would be arrested soon.

Similarly, Naseerabad Police arrested proclaimed offender Yaqoob who had injured a man during minor dispute.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team adding that accused would be challaned with solid evidence, adding that justice would be provided to the family members without any discrimination.

