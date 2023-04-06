Two proclaimed offenders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and robbery cases during a special operation launched here on Thursday.

According to police sources, accused Waseem was wanted to Makhdoom Rasheed police for killing Muhammad Yasin in the year 2014 over a dispute and escaped in foreign country.

As per directive of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, a special team was formed under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran to ensure action through Interpol against the criminals shifted to foreign countries. The Focal Person for Interpol Inspector Nazima Mushtaq and her team sent different red warrants to foreign countries against the wanted criminals.

The accused Waseem came back to country and police arrested him and started the investigations.

In another raid, accused Muhammad Mujahid was wanted to Budhla Sant police in a robbery case and escaped to a foreign country. The police team dealing with the Interpol collected all details of the criminals and his travelling history. The team arrested him when he landed the country and hide himself in a house to prevent police action against him.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested proclaimed offenders, police sources added.