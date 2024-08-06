Two proclaimed offenders arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The police during crackdown against the proclaimed offenders (POs) in different cases here on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed Offenders (POs) .

The respective courts declared them as POs as they went underground after registration of cases against them, the police spokesman said.

Wah Saddar Police apprehend Mumtaz wanted in theft case while Wah Cantonment police nabbed Sajjad wanted in cheque dishonor case.

