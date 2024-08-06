Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The police during crackdown against the proclaimed offenders (POs) in different cases here on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed Offenders (POs) .
The respective courts declared them as POs as they went underground after registration of cases against them, the police spokesman said.
Wah Saddar Police apprehend Mumtaz wanted in theft case while Wah Cantonment police nabbed Sajjad wanted in cheque dishonor case.
APP/ajq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers8 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building18 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar9 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father10 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI10 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator11 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)11 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki12 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II12 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon12 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..12 hours ago