Two proclaimed offenders arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Taxila police netted Rizwan, wanted in a theft case since 2020. Similarly, New Town police nabbed Zeeshan, wanted in a cheque dishonor case since last year.

The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the crackdown against the wanted criminals would be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Rata Amral police held a bookie and recovered Rs 4,500 from his possession during the raid.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of the police team and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in deceiving innocent people.