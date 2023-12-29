Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder and dacoity cases, respectively, were taken into custody by Attock Police on Friday.

A police spokesman said that Pindigheb Police has detained a suspect in this year's lawyer murder case. Atif Ali Qureshi, a member of the Pindigheb Bar Association, was allegedly the subject of a daylong broad target killing on July 23, this year, when the suspect, Sheriaz Haider, returned from a local court appearance.

Subsequently, his coworkers protested by placing the victim's body on the road and stopping traffic for more than three hours.

Meanwhile, a person who was supposedly wanted in a dacoity case was also detained by Bhattar Police. According to police sources, Owais Ali, a local resident of the village of Bhadur Khan in the tehsil Fatehjang, was implicated in a robbery cases in the region and was labeled a proclaimed offender by the local court after he fled the scene.

