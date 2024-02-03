Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Attock

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Attock Police arrested two declared criminals on Saturday who were wanted for two different crimes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Attock Police arrested two declared criminals on Saturday who were wanted for two different crimes.

According to a police spokeswoman, Bassal Police has detained Muhammad Arsalan, a proclaimed offender (PO) who was sought in connection with a theft case. Fatehjang Police also arrested Abdul Rauf, a declared criminal who had threatened to kill a man at gunpoint.

