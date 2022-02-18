Two proclaimed offenders arrested in lahore

Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in cases of electricity theft and bogus cheque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in cases of electricity theft and bogus cheque.

The accused were wanted to Attock and Shad Bagh police. The accused, Faqar Masih, was wanted to police in an electricity theft case while Shahid was involved in casesof bogus cheque.

The accused were handed over to the police concerned for further investigation.