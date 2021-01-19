UrduPoint.com
Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:28 PM

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

Saddar Daska police arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted by police in several cases of dacoity for the last six years

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) -:Saddar Daska police arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted by police in several cases of dacoity for the last six years.

According to police spokesman, SHO Saddar Daska police station used scientific methods of investigation and traced out accused Amanullah and Sanaullah.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation was underway.

