Two proclaimed offenders booked

KOHAT, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Kohat police Sunday arrested two proclaimed offenders, and handed them over to investigation team in city police station.

According to police, POs, Khalid and Johar Raza have killed a person and injured two others, both have managed to escape after committing the crimes of murder and were wanted by Kohat police.

POlice, on a tip off, arrested both the accused and handed them over to investigation team for further investigation.