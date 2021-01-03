UrduPoint.com
Two Proclaimed Offenders Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:40 PM

KOHAT, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Kohat police Sunday arrested two proclaimed offenders, and handed them over to investigation team in city police station.

According to police, POs, Khalid and Johar Raza have killed a person and injured two others, both have managed to escape after committing the crimes of murder and were wanted by Kohat police.

POlice, on a tip off, arrested both the accused and handed them over to investigation team for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

