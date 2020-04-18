Two proclaimed offenders carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down

Two proclaimed offenders were shot dead during a police encounter in Lakki Marwat district on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Two proclaimed offenders were shot dead during a police encounter in Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

District Police Officer Rauf Babar Qaiserani told media persons that police have cordoned of village Dalokhel after receiving Information about presence of proclaimed offenders there.

Meanwhile, the outlaws instead to surrender opened indiscriminately firing on police party that was retaliated. As a result of crossfire, two proclaimed offenders carrying Rs one million head money were killed.