UrduPoint.com

Two Proclaimed Offenders, Cop Injured During Operation Against Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Two proclaimed offenders and a cop were injured in an exchange of fire that took place during an operation against outlaws within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, after receiving information that proclaimed offenders were hiding in area, the district police led by DSP Pharpur Fazal Rahim and DSP Saddar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan were mobilized to conduct a large scale operation at Wanda Payal area in the wee hours.

As the proclaimed offenders noticed a heavy contingent of police approaching opened fire on them which left one of the policemen injured.

The police returned fire in which two proclaimed offenders were also injured; however, they managed to escape.

The police started a search operation in the area in which one SMG with 30 cartridges were seized. The injured cop was then shifted to the district teaching hospital for medical treatment.

