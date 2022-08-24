Two proclaimed offenders held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders in separate raids during the last 24.

Talking to the media at Alahabad police station, SP Investigation Abdul Wahab Khan said that a notorious proclaimed offender identified as Misbah Khan was involved in murder, robbery, extortion and other heinous crimes.

The outlaw was involved in the murder of Aslam in June 3, 2022, the owner of a private hotel.

DPO Sohaib Ashraf had constituted special teams which arrested the accused by applying scientific methods. The DPO has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for raiding police team.

Similarly, Chunian city police arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Rizwan aka Nazim. The outlaw along with his accomplices had killed the wife of a Rangers officer in Chunian three months ago.

Further investigation was underway.