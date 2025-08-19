Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offenders Held

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Two proclaimed offenders held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The police arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in double murder cases.

According to a police spokesman on Tuesday, a team of Dijkot police held a proclaimed

offender, Muhammad Yar, wanted in a double murder case and he had been at large

for the last four-year.

The accused had killed Sumera Bibi and Zeeshan.

Meanwhile, Satiana police arrested an accused, Shafique, after seven years who was involved

in killing Muhammad Ishtiaq and Gulzar.

