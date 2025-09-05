Two Proclaimed Offenders Held; Cache Of Weapons Seized In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Tank police have arrested two proclaimed offenders and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in separate search and strike operations carried out in different areas.
According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SHO) of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station, Taus Khan, led his team in arresting two wanted criminals. Rizwan son of Haqnawaz, a resident of Garah Koda, was caught with a 12-bore repeater and five cartridges, while Aurangzeb alias Toor, son of Azmat Khan of Ranwal, was found in possession of a pistol and 10 cartridges.
In a separate operation, DSP Rural Haji Kifayatullah Khan supervised a major search and strike drive in Gul-e-Imam, Abi Zar, and surrounding areas.
From the hideout of proclaimed offender Qismat Ali, police recovered a rifle with 90 cartridges and two pistols with 14 cartridges. The suspect is still at large, but police said efforts to apprehend him are underway.
DPO Shabir Hussain Shah lauded the performance of the police teams, warning that no leniency will be shown to criminal elements.
He added that such operations will continue across the district to protect citizens’ lives and restore peace and order.
APP/akt
