Two proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Levies Force arrested two proclaimed offenders at Karamai area of Kalat district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested two proclaimed offenders at Karamai area of Kalat district on Tuesday.

According to Levies source, acting on a tip of, Levies team led by Tehsildar Kalat Muhammad Baloch conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended two proclaimed offenders named Ghasi Khan and Ahmed Khan.

The Levies source said arrested proclaimed offenders were involved in various crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.