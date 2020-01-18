UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Proclaimed Offenders Held In Nasirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Two proclaimed offenders held in Nasirabad

Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in different cases including crimes and murders at Baba Goth area of Nasirabad district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in different cases including crimes and murders at Baba Goth area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.

According to police spokesman,acting on a tip off, police team led by officials conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended two proclaimed offenders along with arms who were involved in murder and other crime cases in the areas.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Nasirabad

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather forecast

25 seconds ago

Preparations to conduct Local Government elections ..

26 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council organising weekly sittings to ..

28 seconds ago

Fog likely to prevail in city Lahore

29 seconds ago

Five held for doing wheelie in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Policy to be formulated for medical machinery dona ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.