Two Proclaimed Offenders Held In Nasirabad
Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:15 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in different cases including crimes and murders at Baba Goth area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.
According to police spokesman,acting on a tip off, police team led by officials conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended two proclaimed offenders along with arms who were involved in murder and other crime cases in the areas.
Further investigation was underway.