Two proclaimed offenders held in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in different cases including crimes and murders at Baba Goth area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.

According to police spokesman,acting on a tip off, police team led by officials conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended two proclaimed offenders along with arms who were involved in murder and other crime cases in the areas.

Further investigation was underway.