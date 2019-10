(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders.

An investigation team raided F-365 area and arrested Mehboob Hussain and Dildar Hussain who were wanted to police in several cases, including robbery and theft.