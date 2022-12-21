UrduPoint.com

Two Proclaimed Offenders Held Involved In Robbery Case

Published December 21, 2022

The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders while taking action against the criminal elements.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders while taking action against the criminal elements.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the police intensified operations against the accused involved in various crimes across the district.

According to the spokesman, acting on a tip-off, the Husri police on Wednesday arrested two proclaimed offenders allegedly involved in the robbery case.

The arrested accused Balochu alias Bali Khoso and Samad Nizmani were wanted by the police in the robbery case and they will be produced in the court, the spokesman said.

