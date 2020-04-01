UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Proclaimed Offenders Involved In Double Murder Arrested In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Two proclaimed offenders involved in double murder arrested in Rawalpindi

The police here on Wednesday arrested two proclaimed offender involved in double murder case in jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested two proclaimed offender involved in double murder case in jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police Station .

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, the police arrested two proclaimed offender who had killed two persons over marriage dispute.

After commiting crime, they fled away from scene and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action must be taken against the hardcore criminals.

Related Topics

Murder Police Marriage Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

19 minutes ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

22 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

24 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

35 minutes ago

2 flour dealers arrested for black-marketing

2 minutes ago

Italy urgently seeks safe exit from punishing lock ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.