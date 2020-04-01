Two proclaimed offenders involved in double murder arrested in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested two proclaimed offender involved in double murder case in jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police Station .

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, the police arrested two proclaimed offender who had killed two persons over marriage dispute.

After commiting crime, they fled away from scene and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action must be taken against the hardcore criminals.