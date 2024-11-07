Two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Two proclaimed offenders were killed in a police shootout near here on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that a police team comprising officials of Jarranwala Saddar and city police raided in Khaddian Warraichan to arrest the proclaimed offenders belonging to Shah Gang.

The accused opened fire on a police party. In retaliation by the police, two accused were injured who later died on the way to hospital.

The accused were identified as Raza alias Munna and Umar Farooq. Both were wanted by Jaranwala Saddar police in a case of killing two girls.

The accused were also active members of Shah criminal gang and record holders in heinous crimes.