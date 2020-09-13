UrduPoint.com
Two Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Two proclaimed offenders nabbed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders of an Inter-district gang involved in various dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes on Sunday.

According to police sources, Khangarh Police Station SHO Javed Akhtar Chaudhary constituted a special police team which raided and arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Akbar Lalo, resident of DG Khan and Rabanni alias Waseem Sindhu hailing from Multan.

The accused were challenge for police for the last 10 to 12 years.

It is worth mentioning here that Khangarh police had arrested over dozen of dangerous proclaimed offenders during one month.

More Stories From Pakistan

