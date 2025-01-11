Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offenders Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Two proclaimed offenders netted

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Fatehjang police on Saturday netted two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case registered against them on August 10, 2024.

The Police sources said that Shariaz along with Haseena Bibi shot dead Ghulam Asad over a dispute in Dhoke Marri and went underground. Later local court has declared them proclaimed offenders. A police team acting on a tip off raided at their hide out and arrested them.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police August Court

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

1 minute ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

2 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

28 minutes ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

45 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

52 minutes ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

2 hours ago
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

2 hours ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

4 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan