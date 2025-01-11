Two Proclaimed Offenders Netted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Fatehjang police on Saturday netted two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case registered against them on August 10, 2024.
The Police sources said that Shariaz along with Haseena Bibi shot dead Ghulam Asad over a dispute in Dhoke Marri and went underground. Later local court has declared them proclaimed offenders. A police team acting on a tip off raided at their hide out and arrested them.
