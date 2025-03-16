Two Proclaimed Offenders Of Murder Case Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Old Kotwali Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) of a murder case during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Old Kotwali police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah Gujar, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in heinous crimes.
The police team apprehended two proclaimed offenders of a murder case, Muhammad Sadiq Hussain and Muhammad Akram.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis, police sources added.
Recent Stories
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Waterfowl flocks return to Punjab's lakes, ponds after two years5 minutes ago
-
CM fully focused on health sector improvement: Kh. Salman5 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders of murder case arrested5 minutes ago
-
Youth stages fake kidnapping to extract money from parents5 minutes ago
-
Constable arrested over woman's complaint5 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attack in Nushki, Security Forces launches swift response: Shahid Rind15 minutes ago
-
AJK IRIS system gets a major boost, new features introduced for taxpayers' convenience"25 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist laid to rest25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values,respects all religions,cultures equally : Shazia45 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk seized, heavy fines imposed in Kohat45 minutes ago
-
Spring beautification drive launched in Faisalabad55 minutes ago
-
Police ensured foolproof security of churches1 hour ago