Two Proclaimed Offenders Of Murder Case Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Two proclaimed offenders of murder case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Old Kotwali Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) of a murder case during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Old Kotwali police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah Gujar, launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The police team apprehended two proclaimed offenders of a murder case, Muhammad Sadiq Hussain and Muhammad Akram.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis, police sources added.

