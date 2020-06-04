Two proclaimed offenders rounded up during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

During course of action, Westridge police held two proclaimed offender identified as Fawad and Pervez who were wanted by police since 2017.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished severely.