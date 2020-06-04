UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Proclaimed Offenders Rounded Up During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:14 PM

Two proclaimed offenders rounded up during raid

Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

During course of action, Westridge police held two proclaimed offender identified as Fawad and Pervez who were wanted by police since 2017.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished severely.

Related Topics

Police Police Station 2017

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

1 hour ago

Russian, US Chiefs of General Staff Discuss Issues ..

2 minutes ago

IGP chairs meeting to discuss capacity building of ..

2 minutes ago

Parks in city Lahore to open from tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Detained US Navy Veteran Michael White Freed by Ir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.