Two production units sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:The Punjab food Authority (PFA) in a crackdown against adulteration sealed two production units besides closing two others till improvement.

The PFA sealed Shehryar and Ameer Chilli Gridings (Chakkis) over adulteration in red chilli.

They closed down a godown of Ghulam Rasool distributors near Sadhar, Jhang road. Another production unit Country Plus Foods was also closed down on adulteration in red chilli.

The teams seized 52,000kg Gurr, 10,000kg poor quality red chilli, 3,600kg sweets and 1900kg turmeric. They also seized five grinding machines, four motors, mixer and weight machine.

The PFA also served a warning notice to Shabir Dairy in Harcharnpura, Jinnah Town.