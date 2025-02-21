Two profiteers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The district administration on Friday arrested two shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found shopkeepers Javed and Farooq involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.