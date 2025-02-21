Two Profiteers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The district administration on Friday arrested two shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found shopkeepers Javed and Farooq involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.
Recent Stories
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea5 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers held5 minutes ago
-
AIOU admissions open for spring 2025:5 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident15 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK28 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala steel mill incident claims 4 lives, injures 235 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, three arrested35 minutes ago
-
DG Meteorology predicts rain relief after brief two-day respite35 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar encourages women to speak up, seeks justice against harassers35 minutes ago
-
18 nabbed over rule breaking35 minutes ago
-
Senate offer prayers for Barkhan Bus victims35 minutes ago