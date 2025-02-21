Open Menu

Two Profiteers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Two profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The district administration on Friday arrested two shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of city.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points in the city and found shopkeepers Javed and Farooq involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.

Recent Stories

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

10 minutes ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

28 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

40 minutes ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

40 minutes ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

55 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

2 hours ago
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

2 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

2 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

4 hours ago
 EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan