Two Profiteers Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:24 PM

Two profiteers held in sargodha

Price control magistrates arrested two shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :price control magistrates arrested two shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points including Block No.11, Muhammadi Bazar,Muqam-e-hayyat and found two shopkeepers Muhammad Yamin and Hamza involved in violations.

Cases were registered against the shopkeepers .

