Two projects of electricity supply inaugurated

Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi inaugurated two new projects of electricity supply here on Friday.

The projects have been inaugurated at Kot Addu in order to provide electricity in all rural areas as per vision of the government

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi inaugurated two new projects of electricity supply here on Friday.

The projects have been inaugurated at Kot Addu in order to provide electricity in all rural areas as per vision of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister Dr Mian Shabir Ali Qureshi said that the project would resolve issues at Union Council Shadi Khan Munda and Union Council Noor Shah. He said that the funds of millions were being spent on different projects to facilitate masses.

He lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of launching different development projects in the area.