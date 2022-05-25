Two PTI workers drown in Indus River near Swabi Interchange

Two workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) drowned in the Indus River after falling from a bridge near Swabi Interchange, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Two workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) drowned in the Indus River after falling from a bridge near Swabi Interchange, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

The workers were part of the PTI march, which started its journey towards Islamabad from the Swabi Interchange. While crossing the bridge over the Indus River, they fell into the water. Their bodies were later recovered by the divers.